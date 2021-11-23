Biden administration files emergency order to immediately reinstate its vaccine mandate after an appeals court knocked it down and suspended its enforcement

Joe Biden filed an emergency lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to immediately reinstate his vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more workers after the rule faced a series of legal challenges, Your Content has learned.

Joe Biden’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to reimplement OSHA’s new workplace vaccine-or-test mandate.

Challenges to the rule were consolidated last week in the Cincinnati-area court.

The lawsuit comes after the Fifth Circuit Court in New Orleans upheld its pause on the rule requiring private industry to mandate vaccines or weekly testing.

OSHA paused implementation after the stay on the mandate was upheld,’ according to The Daily Mail.

