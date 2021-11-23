Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
More

    Biden administration files emergency order to immediately reinstate its vaccine mandate after an appeals court knocked it down and suspended its enforcement
    B

    By Hong Xie
    Modified
    Featured
    By Hong Xie
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Joe Biden filed an emergency lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to immediately reinstate his vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more workers after the rule faced a series of legal challenges, Your Content has learned.

    Joe Biden’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to reimplement OSHA’s new workplace vaccine-or-test mandate.

    - Advertisement -

    Challenges to the rule were consolidated last week in the Cincinnati-area court.

    The lawsuit comes after the Fifth Circuit Court in New Orleans upheld its pause on the rule requiring private industry to mandate vaccines or weekly testing.

    OSHA paused implementation after the stay on the mandate was upheld,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.