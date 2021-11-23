Black Lives Matter activist says Waukesha Christmas parade horror was linked to Rittenhouse verdict

A Black Lives Matter activist has claimed the Waukesha Christmas parade attack which killed five people was linked to the acquittal of teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, Your Content has learned.

BLM activist Vaun Mayes speculated that the Waukesha Christmas parade attack on Sunday was the ‘start of a revolution’.

- Advertisement -

Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr, 39, drove a car into a crowd of parade goers in Wisconsin on Sunday, killing five people.

He said attack was linked to growing anger over acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, according to The Daily Mail.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]