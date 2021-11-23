Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    Black Lives Matter activist says Waukesha Christmas parade horror was linked to Rittenhouse verdict
    By Your Content Staff
    A Black Lives Matter activist has claimed the Waukesha Christmas parade attack which killed five people was linked to the acquittal of teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, Your Content has learned.

    BLM activist Vaun Mayes speculated that the Waukesha Christmas parade attack on Sunday was the ‘start of a revolution’.

    Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr, 39, drove a car into a crowd of parade goers in Wisconsin on Sunday, killing five people.

    He said attack was linked to growing anger over acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, according to The Daily Mail.

