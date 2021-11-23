Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    Jury awards $26 million in damages to Charlottesville victims
    A jury in a civil case over the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally has awarded victims $25 million in damages after finding that organizers are liable for civil conspiracy and other charges under Virginia law,’ Your Content has learned.

    The jury found that all 24 defendants,Fourteen white supremacists and 10 organizations were found liable for violations of a state civil conspiracy law.

    The jury was deadlocked on two federal conspiracy counts on Tuesday.

    Plaintiffs are a mix of Virginia residents who witnessed or were hurt at the march.

    The decision comes more than three years after the deadly rally that killed counter-protester Heather Heyer,’ according to CNN.

