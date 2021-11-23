Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    New York judge extends ban on keeping New York Times from publishing material about Project Veritas
    By Your Content Staff
    A New York trial judge on Tuesday extended a ban keeping The New York Times from publishing or seeking certain materials concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, Your Content has learned.

    Justice Charles Wood extended ban from November 18 to December 1.

    The ban is part of a 2020 defamation lawsuit Project Veritas, a conservative activist group, filed against the newspaper after they published a report that fall.

    In September 2020, The New York Times claimed Project Veritas used ‘no verifiable evidence’ when accusing Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of voter fraud.

    Project Veritas, led by James O’Keefe, has used what critics view as deceptive tactics to expose what it describes as liberal media bias.

    The New York Times published an article discussing memos by a Project Veritas lawyer that the group said were protected by attorney-client privilege.

    O’Keefe’s home was raided by the FBI earlier this month; his lawyer claims the DOJ tipped off and leaked documents to The New York Times about the raid,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

