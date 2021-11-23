Parents scrambling to home, educate, find babysitters for their children as schools close

Schools across the country have closed for days at a time on short notice to provide ‘mental health days’ for their ‘burned out staff’ due to COVID-related worker shortages, leaving parents scrambling to home-school their kids or to find babysitters because they have to work, Your Content has learned.

Many schools across the country are cancelling classes for the entire week of Thanksgiving, citing mental health and increased Covid-19 cases.

An organization that tracks school district websites, 858 school districts and 1,887 individual schools saw disruptions in their schedule.

Nearly 20 districts in West Michigan closed their doors early with plans to reopen Monday and there are more than 1,400 open positions in Illinois schools.

But it’s not just teachers feeling burnout and a school district in Indiana announced it will be on a virtual learning schedule due to a lack of bus drivers.

Single mother and healthcare worker Jennifer Reesman told NPR she feels like she’s ‘witnessing the death of public education up close and personal’,’ according to Burbio.

