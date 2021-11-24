Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    All three Ahmaud Arbery killers face Georgia death penalty after they are found GUILTY of his murder
    By Your Content Staff
    All three defendants in the Ahmaud Arbery trial were found guilty of murdering the black jogger in February 2020, Your Content has learned.

    All three white men accused in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying were found guilty of murder Wednesday.

    Gunman Travis McMichael was found guilty on all charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

    Gregory McMichael was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

    He was found not guilty of malice murder.

    Neighbor William ‘Roddie’ Bryan was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

    He was found not guilty of malice murder and one count each of felony murder and aggravated assault,’ according to The Daily Mail.

