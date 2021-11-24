Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    Five moderate Democrats say they will vote AGAINST Saule Omarova’s nomination after she deny she was a communist.
    By Your Content Staff
    Five moderate Democratic senators have reportedly said they will not support President Biden’s communist-born pick for bank regulator, dooming Saule Omarova’s nomination, Your Content has learned.

    Jon Tester (D-Mont.) Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) reportedly said on Wednesday they could not support Saule Omarova.

    They join John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) in their opposition.

    Omarova has attracted intense criticism ever since being nominated by Biden.

    Republicans have focused on her childhood in Soviet Kazakhstan.

    But she has also been criticized for her outspoken attacks on Wall Street.

    The White House on Wednesday said it was standing by her nomination,’ according to The Daily Mail.

