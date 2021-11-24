Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
More

    Georgia refuses to rename any of its 75 buildings with ties to racial segregation ‘history can teach us important lessons’
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Georgia’s public university system refused to rename any of its 75 buildings with ties to slavery or racial segregation in a vote on Monday and explained ‘history can teach us important lessons’,Your Content has learned.

    In June 2020, the Board of Regents asked an advisory group to review 75 of the University System of Georgia’s (USG) nearly 4,000 buildings.

    - Advertisement -

    After more than a year of deliberation, the board announced that it ‘will not pursue name changes’ and cited lessons that can be learned from history.

    The committee was called on to rename the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia.

    The school was named after newspaper editor Henry W Grady who supported white supremacy and preached a ‘New South’ creed of industrialization.

    Meanwhile, a 2019 Georgia law prohibits state and local agencies from renaming buildings named after ‘historical entity’ or removing historical monuments ,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.