Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
More

    New York prosecutors have told Trump’s bodyguard Matthew Calamari they do NOT intend to charge him as they issue new subpoenas for his properties in tax case.
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Prosecutors in New York probing Trump Organization finances have told former Donald Trump bodyguard Matthew Calamari that he is off the hook and will not be prosecuted, his lawyer says, Your Content has learned.

    Calamari’s lawyer called it a ‘fair and just decision’

    - Advertisement -

    He is former Trump bodyguard and serves as COO of Trump Organization.

    In July prosecutors indicted Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg, charging him tax fraud schemes and taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.