New York prosecutors have told Trump’s bodyguard Matthew Calamari they do NOT intend to charge him as they issue new subpoenas for his properties in tax case.

Prosecutors in New York probing Trump Organization finances have told former Donald Trump bodyguard Matthew Calamari that he is off the hook and will not be prosecuted, his lawyer says, Your Content has learned.

Calamari’s lawyer called it a ‘fair and just decision’

He is former Trump bodyguard and serves as COO of Trump Organization.

In July prosecutors indicted Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg, charging him tax fraud schemes and taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation,’ according to The Daily Mail.

