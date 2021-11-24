Prosecutor: Delco Judge Capuzzi locked public out of courtroom for ‘fake news’ trial

An ego-driven Delaware County judge is accused of official misconduct in an appeal filed by attorneys Bruce Castor and Norm Pattis alleging police established a crime scene—placing a uniformed officer and yellow tape outside of the courtroom to prevent the public from viewing the ‘fake news’ trial, Your Content has learned.

A chief prosecutor testified that authorities in the court complex he works for prevented him and the public from entering Nik Hatziefstathiou’s ‘fake news’ trial.

- Advertisement -

“I think it was just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, as you know, I like to watch trials.” said Chief Christopher Boggs of the Delaware County District Attorneys Office Special Victims Unit. “I have a lot of respect for Mr. Much and there were two senior deputy attorney generals, so I was interested in seeing what was going on.”

Trial Day 1: Commonwealth v… by Your Content

Boggs said a police officer stationed near the courtroom door stopped him from journeying toward the trial.

“There was a park policeman that I did not recognize. He was a taller gentleman with black hair and glasses,” Boggs explained. “He was wearing a mask. When I approached, I was surprised when he kind of put his hand up. He was like you can’t come further. I was like—I said I’m just using the bathroom and he’s like, okay. So, I went in the bathroom. I just washed my hands because I didn’t really have to go.”

- Advertisement -

Trial Day 2: Commonwealth v… by Your Content

The prosecutor said he was puzzled by the bizarre situation and identified himself as a county employee.

“I was just kind of surprised that he had stopped me. I kind of gathered my thoughts and went back out and I said, sir, I know you’re working. I’m not trying to give you a hard time. He kind of smiled under his mask. I said, it’s okay. You can, you know, ask me whatever you want, and I said, I’m a District Attorney here. I’m arguably—I’m not in the Attorney General’s office but arguably somewhat a party to the case. Am I not allowed to go in?

“And he said, his understanding was there were strict orders to not let anyone in.”

Trial Day 3: Commonwealth v… by Your Content

Norm Pattis, one of America’s most controversial trial attorneys, represented Hatziefstathiou throughout the four day trial and argued that the closed doors warranted a mistrial.

“In the hallway, I’ve noticed there’s a yellow security tape and a marshal and I’ve seen people turned away who wanted to use the restrooms.” Connecticut-based attorney Norm Pattis said. “I have concerns about my client’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial.”

Judge John P. Capuzzi quipped to nearby staff: “Yeah, you want to ask the park police to move that yellow line, please?”

Trial Day 4: Commonwealth v… by Your Content

“I’ll go move the yellow line “outside?” asked the staffer. “Yeah, just move—yeah, just get rid of them. We don’t need them right now.”

But at 8:30 the next morning the tape remained in place with a guard stationed nearby, defense attorney Pattis told the judge.

“Judge, I again raised public trial concerns under the Sixth Amendment.” Pattis said.

“I note that the yellow tape is up again and there’s a marshal at the door or in the hallway and so I’m relying on—“ before being interrupted by Judge Capuzzi: “It’s not stopping people from coming in.”

“Well, I see a marshal. I see a yellow tape across the hall. I’m mindful of” Pattis began.

“Well great,” Judge Capuzzi squealed. “Let me just stop you. Let me just stop you. All you have to do is ask me to have it removed.”

“I just want to make my record.” Pattis argued. “I’m not saying you’re doing anything. I just — the public — my client has a fundamental right to a public trial and we believe that it might be being abridged.”

Judge Capuzzi scolded the out-of-state attorney for asking about the unusual courtroom lockdown.

“Mr. Pattis—You know what? I don’t need a dissertation.” Judge Capuzzi said. “Have a seat. John, go out and ask them to move the yellow tape out front.”

Pattis replied “I’m not giving one, sir. I’m making a record.”

Hatziefstathiou was held without bail following Judge Capuzzi’s sentence on November 24. His attorneys, Bruce Castor and Norm Pattis, will petition the Pennsylvania Superior Court for Hatziefstathiou to be released on bail pending his state court appeal.

‘Fake News’ Arrest

On May 25, 2019, Your Content reported about an email it said it had obtained from an unidentified source. The email, allegedly sent by a supervisor with the county’s Adult Probation and Parole department, included racist language about African Americans, according to the story.

As a result of the explosive investigative report, authorities arrested Hatziefstathiou in July 2019 after executing a search warrant for his news gathering material on Jun. 24, 2019.

Hatziefstathiou, represented by defense attorneys Norm Pattis, Mark Much and Joseph Lesniak, has denied the charges and representatives for Your Content have stood by the story, which remains posted on Your Content. Attorney A. Charles Peruto, Jr. represented Hatziefstathiou for his preliminary proceedings regarding the ‘fake news’ trial and in prior contemptuous battles with local officials.

After Hatziefstathiou disputed that police were investigating the area where the drugs were purchased and questioned the cost of his prosecution, he was acquitted of all charges following a Aug. 2016 bench trial.

On Nov. 8, 2019, John Reilly, Jr., superintendent of George W. Hill Correctional Facility, was accused of misconduct by current and former employees, validating Your Content’s 2019 investigative report of systemic racism. At the time Hatziefstathiou was arrested, the county oversight board prevented the complaints of racism and abuse or power from becoming public, but Reilly faced new scrutiny from Delaware County’s incoming Democratic county council.

The Delaware County prison chief retired after the Inquirer investigation into allegations of racism on Nov 27.

Hatziefstathiou is scheduled for trial October 18.

Nik & Politics

According to 2016 public disclosures, Hatziefstathiou provided “political strategy services” to Donald J. Trump during the 2016 election. It is believed Hatziefstathiou’s methodologies and unique approaches flipped Pennsylvania, a Democratic-stronghold and swing state, in Trump’s favor.

However, Hatziefstathiou did not provide consultation services to any political candidates in the 2020 presidential election.

Following the heated election, Hatziefstathiou and his administration transformed a millennial operated political publication, Young Constituents, to a news organization targeting a unique national audience.

Your Content describes itself as a priority destination for affluent readers who love play-by-play content through the lens of those directly involved.

The vaunted brand is a trusted source that sparks conversations about pop culture with up-to-the-minute headlines and direct-from-the-source intel that speaks to our audience’s passion points.

The brand’s currency and authority firmly positions Your Content as a leading voice in pop culture, scandals, entertainment and celebrity.

Additionally, there were changes in various organizations owned or operated by Hatziefstathiou—including news programs with the standardization of Your Content-like graphics, redesigned studios and office spaces, news-format changes, and the announcement of a new division called Midnight Society to be developed by Original Media Group Corporation.

According to the publication’s masthead, “Midnight Society is a division of investigative reporters at Your Content. The team uncovers useful information for our readers and locate potential sources of interest by trawling the deep web and harvesting information from typically inaccessible areas of the Internet such as the dark net.”

Hatziefstathiou assisted both Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania campaigns since 2014, including but not limited to Judge Anthony D. Scanlon (R), Judge Leon Hunter (R), Judge Christopher Mattox (D/R), Judge Harry Karapalides (R), Judge Paul Bizarro (R), and Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter (D). Despite Hatziefstathiou’s public image as a staunch Republican, he is a registered Democrat who asserts: “When it comes to politics, we are hated by both sides. Republicans arrest us for documenting their actions & Democrats sue us. So, we really have no reason to be in favor of one party over the other. We support candidates for morals, not parties. It’s 2020.”

Hatziefstathiou advised over a dozen political consultation firms and their representatives leading to successful political bids for the likes of Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D-PA), President Donald J. Trump (R-NY), Attorney General Kathleen Kane (R-PA), Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan (R-PA), Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer (D-PA), and assisted former President Barack Obama (D-PA) with post-presidency millennial outreach.

Leroy Evans Controversy

Some people in the political left and right criticized Hatziefstathiou for his consulting work and criminal justice reform advocacy.

“Mr. Stollsteimer and his campaign must release his emails and texts with ‘Nik the Hat,’” Delaware County Republican Party Chair Tom McGarrigle said at a Jul. 20, 2019, press conference. “Voters deserve to know if he ever tried to get the facts, like a true prosecutor would have.”

Actor Billy Baldwin informs Cameo he wants to provide Hatziefstathiou and Your Content support in regard to Leroy Evans at no cost.

Then-Delaware County Councilman county council Chairman John McBlain, a Republican, characterized the timing of the story, subsequent calls from Harrisburg regarding the email and the press conference 11 days later as “obvious coordination, political coordination,” the Daily Times previously reported.

“Nikolaos Hatziefstathiou is a registered Republican who has made a name for himself by attacking Democrats,” wrote Trevor Maloney, campaign manager for Stollsteimer and other countywide Democratic candidates, in an emailed response. “But now that he has been charged with crimes, the Republicans want us to believe that the Democrats are behind this? It’s ironic that supposed leaders in the Delaware County Republican Party are engaging in the same shameful tactics they are indignantly condemning.”

Martin Luther King Jr. once said; “Injustice anywhere, is a threat to justice everywhere.” Thank you @FINALLEVEL for joining the fight – @DaKATCopeland – stop ignoring the voice of those you took an oath to protect & serve, test the DNA! #JusticeForLeroy https://t.co/96NeDt3FjM — nik t. hatziefstathiou (@nikthehat) May 9, 2019

Celebrities

Hatziefstathiou rallied celebrities to appear at multiple political functions to expose illegal tactics and shed light on a suburban Philadelphia county in dire need of an independent investigation.

David Sheppard should have been reunited with his family, but he remains in custody and must appear in court on Monday in Delaware County — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2019

The slew of celebrities who joined Hatziefstathiou in his political endeavors included but were not limited to Taylor Swift (2018), Anne Hathaway (2016), Katy Perry (2016), Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen (2016), Billy Baldwin (2019), Hailey Baldwin Bieber (2019), Tony Goldwyn (2016), Kim Kardashian (2019 + 2020), Ice-T (2019), Snoop Dogg (2019), Lady Gaga (2016), Selena Gomez (2015), Toby Keith (2016), Kenny Chesney (2016), Good Charlotte (2019), Dog the Bounty Hunter (2019), Cee Lo Green (2015), and Demi Lovato (2021).

In 2016 Kenny Chesney told thousands of fans at Lincoln Financial Field, where he was performing, that Folcroft Borough Police Officer Christopher Dorman, who was shot seven times in the line of duty, had died.

Dorman, 25, a huge fan of Chesney, had planned to attend the concert, but instead found himself in a local hospital recovering, ABC World News previously reported.

Hatziefstathiou, a Delaware County native, reached out to his friend who happened to be the country mega-star’s manager to arrange a face-to-face conversation with Folcroft Officer Dorman.

The Folcroft PD sent Action News video of Officer Dorman speaking to Chesney on the phone.

“It was a great conversation, just in typical Chris fashion took it in stride, was laughing about things. They made some arrangements with each other,” Folcroft Police Sgt. William Bair told Action News in 2016.

Chesney confirmed the phone call on his Twitter account.

“@FolcroftPD He’s doing great. Told him we’d watch an Eagles game & have beers one day. Here’s to a speedy recovery!” Chesney said.

__

© 2015 – 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.