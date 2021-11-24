Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    Prosecutors weigh 'additional charges individuals' linked to Gabby Petito's disappearance
    Federal prosecutors are considering whether to charge ‘additional individuals’ in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, her family’s lawyer said Tuesday, after Brian Laundrie was ruled to have killed himself with a bullet to the head, Your Content has learned.

    Richard Stafford, who represents Gabby Petito’s family, said prosecutors might charge ‘additional individuals’ in connection to her murder.

    It comes after it was discovered that Brian Laundrie, the sole suspect whose body was found last month, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    The FBI had failed to mention Laundrie was armed, nor would they say if it was the gun that was found missing in his family’s home after he vanished.

    The Laundries had surrendered ‘five or six’ guns to authorities after they reported their son missing and told investigators one weapon was missing.

    Chris and Roberta Laundries’ lawyer said he had ‘no reason to believe’ they would be charged in connection to their son’s alleged crime,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

