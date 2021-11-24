Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    Terrifying moment woman, 23, is choked, beaten and robbed in Manhattan’s Herald Square subway station.
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    An unsuspecting 23-year-old woman waiting for a train in one of New York City’s main transit hubs was grabbed from behind in a chokehold, thrown to the ground, punched in the face and robbed of her purse as subway crime has spiked 141 percent over the past week, Your Content has learned.

    A 23-year-old woman was brutally attacked and robbed at 4 am on Monday while waiting for a train at the Herald Square subway station in Manhattan.

    The victim was put in a chokehold, thrown to the floor, touched on her ‘private area’, punched about the face and robbed of her purse, police said.

    A $3,500 reward has been offered for the man who attacked the woman on the Northbound platform that services the D, F, N and Q lines.

    A day earlier, Akeem Loney, 32, was stabbed to death in the neck at Penn Station while he was sleeping on Sunday morning.

    Subway crime has seen a 45 percent increase in the last 28 days as compared to last year with a 141 percent increase over the past week,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

