Thursday, November 25, 2021
    Afghan ‘girl with the green eyes’ from iconic 1985 National Geographic cover is given safe haven in Italy after fleeing the Taliban
    The iconic Afghan ‘girl with the green eyes’ from the cover of the 1985 National Geographic has been given safe haven in Italy after fleeing the Taliban, Your Content has learned.

    Afghan girl’ Sharbat Gula was immortalised in National Geographic cover.

    She fled war in Afghanistan and was pictured in refugee camp aged 12.

    Gula later fled to Pakistan and lived there illegally but was deported back to Afghanistan in 2016.

    Italy has evacuated Gula from Taliban-run Afghanistan and given her safe haven,’according to The Daily Mail.

