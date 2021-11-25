Thursday, November 25, 2021
Thursday, November 25, 2021
    Florida man, 69, is charged with murdering and dismembering woman
    A Florida man has been charged with murdering and dismembering a woman he invited to live with him after a chance meeting in a McDonald’s parking lot, Your Content has learned.

    Robert Kessler, 69, has been charged with the murder of Stephanie Crane-Overholts.

    Her dismembered body was found floating in McKay Bay on November 11.

    She had only recently moved to Florida, near Tampa, from Pennsylvania.

    She met Kessler in the parking lot of McDonald’s and he asked her to live with him.

    Crane-Overholts agreed but it’s unclear if she ever made it out alive,’ according to The Daily Mail.

