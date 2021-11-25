Thursday, November 25, 2021
Thursday, November 25, 2021
More

    ‘He was badly beaten’: 82-year-old man is dragged from his 1996 Buick Century and attacked by FORTY ATV riders in Boston
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    elderly Massachusetts man was surrounded and assaulted by a gang of as many as 40 ATV riders and dirt bikers last week. The man, 82, who did not want to be named by police or his family, suffered serious injuries and remains in a local hospital, Your Content has learned.

    The incident took place last Thursday at around 7:30 p.m.

    - Advertisement -

    The man observed about 30 or 40 off-road motorcycles and ATVs approaching his vehicle.

    The gang forced him onto the curb on the right-hand side of the road, and several of them began smashing the windows of the victim’s car.

    The 82-year-old man was able to get away and attempted to drive to a police station for help, but the dirt bike and ATV riders followed him.

    No one in the family knows why their dad was attacked, or what the group’s intentions were,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.