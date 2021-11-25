Thursday, November 25, 2021
    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon jokes his bank will last longer than the Chinese Communist Party before issuing TWO groveling apologies
    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has issued two groveling apologies a day after saying his firm would outlast China’s Communist regime, Your Content has learned.

    Dimon joked about how CCP and JPMorgan were both celebrating centenaries.

    ‘I’d make a bet that we last longer,’ Dimon said during speech at Boston College.

    King of Wall Street issued no less than two groveling apologies the following day.

    ‘I regret and should not have made that comment,’ Dimon said in a statement.

    Dimon’s swift apology underscores the power China holds over finance industry,’according to The Daily Mail.

