LA firefighter is under investigation and put on paid leave for ‘wiping his butt with vaccine compliance letter’

A member of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) is being investigated for allegedly dropping his pants and wiping his buttocks with a compliance letter he received for not abiding by the city’s vaccine mandate, Your Content has learned.

The LAFD member was being accused of the act by Stentorians of Los Angeles City, a group that represents black firefighters.

A department spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the firefighter ‘responded inappropriately’ to receiving the letter.

The alleged incident took place on November 18, according to a spokesperson for the LAFD.

The LAFD member in question is on paid administrative leave for the time being,’according to The Daily Mail.

