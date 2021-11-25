Thursday, November 25, 2021
    Man attacks NYPD Police and tries to CHOKE him inside a Target
    By Your Content Staff
    The moment an unhinged man attacked a New York City police officer inside a Brooklyn Target on Tuesday was captured on video, Your Content has learned.

    Henroy Johnson, 44, was arrested and charged with assault of a police officer, resisting, menacing and obstruction.

    The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, the largest police union in the city, shared the ‘disturbing’ video on social media.

    Overall crime in New York City was up 11.2%, robbery was up 15.8% and felony assault rose by 13.8% last month compared with October 2020,’ according to The Daily Mail.

