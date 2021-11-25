Parents lash out as schools force students to eat lunch OUTDOORS despite plummeting temperatures in bid to protect students from COVID-19

Elementary schools from New York to California are forcing students to eat outdoors in an effort to protect them from COVID-19, despite plummeting temperatures in the Empire State and rainy weather on the west coast, Your Content has learned.

The social distancing measures come despite plummeting temperatures in the Empire State.

Kids on the balmier West Coast face their own issues – they must eat outside even if it rains.

Parents of those students are now lashing out at schools and school districts.

‘My kid has his rain gear, he has his rain jacket,’ said Tristan Leong, a parent of two kids in the Davis, California school district.

Meanwhile, across the country in New York City, elementary school students were forced to eat their lunches in 39-degree weather on Wednesday.

Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said that eating indoors, unmasked and unvaccinated, per the age group, puts kids at a high-risk to catch COVID.

On Wednesday, the NYC DOE said it would remind school administrators of its policy to allow parents to have their kids eat inside upon request,’according to ABC.

