Thursday, November 25, 2021
    ‘Save America’: Trump teases 2024 presidential run in Thanksgiving message to nation
    Modified
    Featured
    Donald Trump shared a Thanksgiving messge to the nation that hinted he may run for president again, Your Content has learned.

    ‘A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together,’ he said.

    Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!,’ he added.

    Trump has hinted he will challenge Joe Biden in 2024 but has not formally said.

    An Emerson College poll earlier this month showed Trump narrowly beating Biden in a hypothetical matchup,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    __

