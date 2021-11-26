Alabama doctor facing 20 years behind bars for turning his mansion into syringe-strewn meth den.

An ex-doctor from Alabama is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to his part in a sprawling, sordid drug ring, court documents disclose – but his sentencing has since been delayed after he was diagnosed with cancer, Your Content has learned.

Feds busted Marshall Plotka, 67, in 2019 after fingering the former physician as part of an elaborate network of medical professionals running illegal ‘pill mills’.

Agents alleged that Plotka transformed his mansion, located in a ritzy gated community in Huntsville, into a syringe-strewn den of debauchery.

According to court documents, the then-doc would regularly house and have sex with prostitutes at the residence, and ply them with controlled substances.

The 2019 indictment also alleges police were called to the physician’s home on 35 separate occasions since October 2015, with two of them due to overdoses.

During the March 2019 raid, federal agents uncovered an array of drug paraphernalia, including several used syringes.

Earlier this year, the the disgraced doc, who retired in the wake of the scandal, pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

His sentencing was scheduled for September of this year, but was postponed after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He will now be sentenced next year, in April, court documents filed Friday reveal,’according to The Daily Mail.

