    Biden bans travel from EIGHT African countries from Monday in bid to stop new Omicron super-mutant variant
    President Joe Biden will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting on Monday, following the detection on a highly transmissible new variant of COVID discovered there, Your Content has learned.

    Starting from Monday, travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi.

    It is in fear of a new super mutant variant of COVID-19 that has been named by the WHO as Omicron.

    The new mutant is thought to be the most infectious to date and it may evade the vaccines.

    The UK has banned flights and Europe has been urged by the EU to do the same until more is known.

    Biden made the announcement from Nantucket on Friday – hours after Dr. Anthony Fauci, his top disease expert, said it was too soon for a ban.

    South African health officials are urging calm and have described the sudden global panic as a ‘storm in a tea cup’.

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday the state lab is testing samples for Omicron,’according to The Daily Mail.

