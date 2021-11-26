Friday, November 26, 2021
    ‘Black Friday of horror’ shoppers run for their lives as three people including a 10-year-old boy are shot and three more are injured in North Carolina mall

    By Your Content Staff
    Black Friday shoppers were seen running for cover after suspected gunmen terrorized people at a shopping mall in Durham, North Carolina that left three people shot and three others injured, Your Content has learned.

    Shoppers at a North Carolina shopping mall were sent scrambling after gunfire broke out.

    Argument between two groups saw three hurt and three shot including 10-year-old hit by ricocheting bullet.

    In Washington State, a loss prevention officer fired at an armed suspect who attempted to steal merchandise.

    The store employee fired at the suspect in the parking lot of the store in Kennewick, Washington.

    Retailers had been bracing for Black Friday crowds, as return to normalcy continues but many stores across the US opened to short or no lines, and crowds were calm.

    Early figures show overall spending is up 12 per cent year on year, and in-store sales have soared by 40%.

    Fallout from pandemic could see prices hiked by as much as 17 per cent though but predictions suggest sales will be up by 20 per cent on last year.

    Though one survey found 11.5 per cent of people will not buy any gifts this year,’according to The Daily Mail.

    __

