Canadian singer Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID after flying to Italy

Canadian singer Bryan Adams said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after flying into Italy and said he was going to the hospital.

Bryan Adams, 62, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving at Milan’s Malpensa Airport.

He was due to attend events for the Pirelli 2022 calendar, which he shot, but it is unknown if he will be able to attend those events.

This is the second time the star has tested positive for the virus, originally contracting it in October. Patients can test positive for up to three months,’ according to NME.

