Friday, November 26, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
More

    Canadian singer Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID after flying to Italy
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Canadian singer Bryan Adams said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after flying into Italy and said he was going to the hospital, Your Content has learned.

    Bryan Adams, 62, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving at Milan’s Malpensa Airport.

    - Advertisement -

    He was due to attend events for the Pirelli 2022 calendar, which he shot, but it is unknown if he will be able to attend those events.

    This is the second time the star has tested positive for the virus, originally contracting it in October. Patients can test positive for up to three months,’ according to NME.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.