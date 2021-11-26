Dave Chappelle is heckled by students while visiting his old school with one branding him ‘childish’ and a ‘bigot’

Comedian Dave Chappelle was heckled this week while addressing pupils at his old school, with some audience members complaining about his controversial Netflix special, Your Content has learned.

Dave Chappelle was heckled on Tuesday by students while visiting his old school.

- Advertisement -

One pupil branded the comedian ‘childish’ and a ‘bigot’ during the appearance.

Dave had reportedly encouraged audience members with issues over his comedy to ask questions.

Around 580 pupils were reportedly in attendance at Chappelle’s appearance,’according to The Daily Mail.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]