Death of 14-year-old Florida boy whose body was found near an interstate overpass with his bike, is ruled a homicide

The death of a 14-year-old Florida boy whose body was found last week near an overpass with his bike lying in the grass nearby has been ruled a homicide, Your Content has learned.

Ryan Rogers, of Palm Beach Gardens, was discovered on November 16 after a passerby noticed the boy’s bicycle by the I-95 overpass on Central Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, police announced that his death ‘was not an accident, but a deliberate act,’ urging anyone to step forward if they have any information.

An autopsy on Ryan’s body was performed on Saturday found that the boy’s injuries were not consistent with a bicycle accident but rather a homicide.

Authorities are now asking anyone who was in the area Monday night, and anyone who has a dashcam and was in the area at that time, to call investigators.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for any information in Ryan’s death that may lead to an arrest or conviction,’according to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department statement on Twitter Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]