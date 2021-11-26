Friday, November 26, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
More

    Department of Interior recommends increase in oil and gas leasing fees but eco warriors say this is ‘meaningless’ and it breaks president’s campaign promise
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Biden administration’s interior department is calling for an increase in leasing fees for gas and oil drillers after a review of practices on federal lands, Your Content has learned.

    The report argues that these programs are outdated and haven’t had their fees raised in a century.

    - Advertisement -

    The report largely ignores climate change issues and does not recommend stopping leasing federal lands to gas and oil drillers.

    Environmental activist called the reforms ‘trivial’ and argue it doesn’t do enough to address climate change.

    Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the report will allow the nation to balance both fiscal and environmental goals,’according to The Daily Mail.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.