Department of Interior recommends increase in oil and gas leasing fees but eco warriors say this is ‘meaningless’ and it breaks president’s campaign promise

The Biden administration’s interior department is calling for an increase in leasing fees for gas and oil drillers after a review of practices on federal lands, Your Content has learned.

The report argues that these programs are outdated and haven’t had their fees raised in a century.

The report largely ignores climate change issues and does not recommend stopping leasing federal lands to gas and oil drillers.

Environmental activist called the reforms ‘trivial’ and argue it doesn’t do enough to address climate change.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the report will allow the nation to balance both fiscal and environmental goals,’according to The Daily Mail.

