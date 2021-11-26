Friday, November 26, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
    Doctor who suffered sudden cardiac arrest and survived cancer TWICE becomes a viral star by sharing hilarious stories about his health woes
    By Your Content Staff
    A doctor who who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and survived cancer twice has become a viral TikTok star, after sharing hilarious stories about his health woes in an attempt to raise awareness among others, Your Content has learned.

    Will Flanary, 36, who is an ophthalmologist from Oregon City, Oregon, has not let his health problems bring him down.

    Despite coming close to death on more than one occasion, he constantly posts positive and hilarious videos to TikTok under the name Dr. Glaucomflecken.

    He dresses up as different types of doctors and acts out funny and awkward made-up scenes between the doctor and a patient.

    Although his TikTok account is filled with laughter and jokes, things have not been easy for him in real life.

    After surviving testicular cancer twice, Will suffered a cardiac arrest out of the blue last year.

    His wife, Kristin – whom he calls his ‘superhero’ – saved his life by performing CPR for 10 minutes before the doctors arrived and resuscitated him.

    There was no medical explanation for why his heart stopped beating, but thankfully, he made a full recovery.

    Now, Will loves to bring others happiness through his videos. He said: ‘It’s helped me because I enjoy making people laugh. I use comedy to cope with my issues’ ,’according to TikTok account under the name Dr. Glaucomflecken

