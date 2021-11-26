Friday, November 26, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
More

    Gun-wielding Texas man shoots dead partner’s ex during furious child custody
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    This is the horrifying moment a Texas man shot his partner’s ex-husband dead during a furious child custody row outside of his home, Your Content has learned.

    The shocking incident occurred in the south of Lubbock, Texas on November 5.

    - Advertisement -

    Involved four key people: 54-year-old father Chad Read, his wife Jennifer Read, his ex-wife Christina Read and her boyfriend Kyle Carruth.

    The four people got into a furious argument outside Carruth’s home.

    Video shows this leads to Carruth threatening Chad Read with a rifle, and ultimately shooting him on the front porch of the house.

    Carruth is yet to be charged, with his lawyers claiming ‘justifiable homicide’,’according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.