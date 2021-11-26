Gun-wielding Texas man shoots dead partner’s ex during furious child custody

This is the horrifying moment a Texas man shot his partner’s ex-husband dead during a furious child custody row outside of his home, Your Content has learned.

The shocking incident occurred in the south of Lubbock, Texas on November 5.

Involved four key people: 54-year-old father Chad Read, his wife Jennifer Read, his ex-wife Christina Read and her boyfriend Kyle Carruth.

The four people got into a furious argument outside Carruth’s home.

Video shows this leads to Carruth threatening Chad Read with a rifle, and ultimately shooting him on the front porch of the house.

Carruth is yet to be charged, with his lawyers claiming ‘justifiable homicide’,’according to The Daily Mail.

