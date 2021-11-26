Friday, November 26, 2021
    Italian doctor nicknamed ‘Dr Magic Flute’ resigns after he is caught half-naked in a hotel room with a female ‘patient’ offering to cure her illness by having sex with her
    An Italian doctor known by the nickname ‘Dr. Magic Flute’ has resigned after he was caught half-naked in a hotel room offering to cure a woman’s illness by having sex with her, Your Content has learned.

    Dr. Giovanni Miniello, 60, was filmed telling an actress posing as a patient that she had human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus that can cause cancer.

    Miniello told the female ‘patient’ that he could cure her by having sex with her.

    The gynaecologist was uncovered as a fraud by TV programme after a woman complained that he was offering to cure his patients with sex,’according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

