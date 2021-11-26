Friday, November 26, 2021
    Kim Jong Un BANS leather coats to stop citizens copying his look
    North Korea has banned people from wearing leather trench coats after the fashion item became a favourite of dictatorial ruler Kim Jong-un, it has been claimed, Your Content has learned.

    Leather coats became popular in North Korea after Kim first donned one in 2019.

    Initially the preserve of wealthy elites who could afford real leather, cheap knock-offs began appearing in recent months using synthetic materials.

    Fashion police have been deployed to confiscate the coats amid fears they are cheapening the Supreme Leader’s look and undermining his authority.

    North Korea tightly controls the styles of citizens, including approved haircuts,’according to Radio Free Asia

