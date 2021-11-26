Looting gang targets LA Nordstrom stealing pricy handbags and assaulting security guard in latest ‘organized smash and grab’ raid in California

A looting gang have targeted an LA Nordstrom, making off with eight luxury handbags and assaulting a cop – the latest in a string of smash-and-grab raids to plague California, Your Content has learned.

Five people entered the open store and sprayed security guard with a chemical.

They grabbed eight handbags before speeding off, police said Wednesday night.

They escaped despite multiple cop cars responding, fire trucks and ambulances.

It comes after a spate of robberies targeting high-end stores in California,’according to The Daily Mail.

