Friday, November 26, 2021
    Looting gang targets LA Nordstrom stealing pricy handbags and assaulting security guard in latest ‘organized smash and grab’ raid in California
    By Your Content Staff
    A looting gang have targeted an LA Nordstrom, making off with eight luxury handbags and assaulting a cop – the latest in a string of smash-and-grab raids to plague California, Your Content has learned.

    Five people entered the open store and sprayed security guard with a chemical.

    They grabbed eight handbags before speeding off, police said Wednesday night.

    They escaped despite multiple cop cars responding, fire trucks and ambulances.

    It comes after a spate of robberies targeting high-end stores in California,’according to The Daily Mail.

