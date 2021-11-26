Man and woman are killed on Thanksgiving after their car is hit by a TRAIN on Kansas crossing

A man and a woman have been killed after their car was hit by a train on a railroad crossing in Kansas on Thanksgiving, Your Content has learned.

Two people were killed in Kansas after their car was hit on a crossing by a train.

The incident occurred around 6pm on Thanksgiving, 75 miles outside Topeka.

Their car was shunted a quarter of a mile down the tracks and caught fire.

It it not yet known how the collision took place, and the victims haven’t been identified,’according to The Daily Mail.

