New York Gov Kathy Hochul announces urgent action to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages in response to new Covid variant Omicron

The governor of New York on Friday warned the worrying new COVID variant is ‘coming’ to the US, and announced that hospitals could cancel elective surgeries in preparation for an expected surge – as the US bans flights from eight Southern African countries to try and prevent the mutant strain from arriving, Your Content has learned.

Hochul on Friday announced that hospitals have the option of canceling of elective surgeries to free up staff and facilities.

Her move was in response to the new COVID variant Omicron, which begun in Botswana and is spreading rapidly in South Africa.

It has now been found in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.

Hochul also declared a ‘disaster state’ due to COVID levels being at a rate not seen in the state since April 2020.

She stressed that Omicron has not yet been found in the U.S. but experts believe it is only a matter of time ,’according to ‘declaration of disaster emergency’, She issued.

