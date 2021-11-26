Friday, November 26, 2021
    North Korean is sentenced to execution by firing squad after students were caught watching a copy of Squid Game he’d smuggled into the country
    A North Korean man is to be executed for bringing back a copy of Netflix’s Squid Game into the country, Your Content has learned.

    Man believed to have brought digital copy of Squid Game back from China.

    He sold Netflix show on USB flash drives including to several students.

    They were caught by censors at North Korea’s Surveillance Bureau Group 109.

    The man was found to have brought it back and is now set to be executed by firing squad,’according to RFA.

