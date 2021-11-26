Friday, November 26, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
More

    Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene insists House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ‘doesn’t have the full support to be speaker’ and GOP is ‘unhappy’ with him
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insists House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy does not have the full support of House Republicans to become Speaker, Your Content has learned.

    She made her claims on Rep Matt Gaetz’s Firebrand podcast released Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    Greene claimed the GOP is ‘unhappy’ citing the ‘abuse’ she and Rep Paul Gosar have faced; they have both been stripped of their committee assignments.

    Gosar was censured this month for posting a manipulated anime cartoon showing him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

    Greene was removed after posting messages that included anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments, as well as sharing QAnon conspiracy theories.

    Republicans are favored to win the Majority in the House next year,’according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.