Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene insists House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ‘doesn’t have the full support to be speaker’ and GOP is ‘unhappy’ with him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insists House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy does not have the full support of House Republicans to become Speaker, Your Content has learned.

She made her claims on Rep Matt Gaetz’s Firebrand podcast released Thursday.

Greene claimed the GOP is ‘unhappy’ citing the ‘abuse’ she and Rep Paul Gosar have faced; they have both been stripped of their committee assignments.

Gosar was censured this month for posting a manipulated anime cartoon showing him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Greene was removed after posting messages that included anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments, as well as sharing QAnon conspiracy theories.

Republicans are favored to win the Majority in the House next year,’according to The Daily Mail.

