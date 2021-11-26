Friday, November 26, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
More

    Slovenian professional snowboarder Marko Grilc, 38, dies after hitting his head on a rock in Austria
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A professional snowboarder has died from fatal head injuries after an accident at an Austrian ski resort, Your Content has learned.

    Snowboarder Marko Grilc, 38, has died after an accident at the Sölden ski resort.

    - Advertisement -

    He was not wearing a helmet when he hit his head on a rock in Tyrol, Austria.

    Staff and his team tried to resuscitate him but the snowboarder died at the scene,’according to CNN.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.