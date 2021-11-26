Slovenian professional snowboarder Marko Grilc, 38, dies after hitting his head on a rock in Austria

A professional snowboarder has died from fatal head injuries after an accident at an Austrian ski resort, Your Content has learned.

Snowboarder Marko Grilc, 38, has died after an accident at the Sölden ski resort.

He was not wearing a helmet when he hit his head on a rock in Tyrol, Austria.

Staff and his team tried to resuscitate him but the snowboarder died at the scene,’according to CNN.

