Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim has died aged 91, Your Content has learned.

Stephen Sondheim died ‘suddenly’ at 91 a day after Thanksgiving.

- Advertisement -

He is said to have spent the holiday surrounded by his friends.

Sondheim wrote the words for West Side Story and Gypsy among many other Broadway hits,’according to The New York Times.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]