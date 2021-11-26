Thanksgiving attack in NYC as man, 36, is stabbed to death at Penn Station days after soccer player was fatally knifed on train as it neared platform

A 36-year-old homeless man has died after being fatally stabbed inside Penn Station on Thanksgiving – amid a surge in violent attacks in NYC subways, Your Content has learned.
The 36-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside Penn Station on Thursday.
Was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Sources suggested incident involved two homeless men who had gotten into an argument – before one stabbed the other.
Comes just days after soccer player, 32, was stabbed to death while sleeping on a No 2 subway train passing through Penn Station.
Another person was seriously injured in a ‘botched robbery’ at Grand Central subway station on Monday.
Subway crime has seen a 45 percent increase in the last 28 days as compared to last year with a 141 percent increase over the past week.
Incoming mayor Eric Adams has pledged to bring back the NYPD’s controversial plainclothes anti-crime unit in an effort to combat damming crime reports,’according to The Daily Mail.
