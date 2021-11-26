Thieves made off with $20,000 of merch from California Apple store in BROAD DAYLIGHT robbery: Store is latest to be ransacked as LA and Bay Area suffer string of lootings

A group of four young men are wanted for robbing $20,000 worth of merchandise from an Apple Store, all caught on security cameras in broad daylight – the latest in a series of lootings across California, Your Content has learned.

The incident took place at an Apple store in Santa Rosa Plaza, about an hour from San Francisco, on Wednesday morning.

Four young men, believed by police to between the ages of 14 and 18, entered and grabbed the merch before fleeing.

A detective from the Santa Rosa Police Department said they weren’t notified about the theft until 10 minutes after due to an Apple in-house protocol.

The latest string of robberies in The Golden State started last Friday in San Francisco and are ratcheting up as the holiday shopping season is coming,’according to The Daily Mail.

