Biden is slammed for $139K White House Christmas tree lighting when average Americans are struggling with rampant inflation

The White House received backlash for shelling out $139,000 for this year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, topped with an additional $171,000 for the event, all while the US gripes with growing inflation costs, Your Content has learned.

The White House put out $139,000 for this year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony along with a $171,000 price tag for the live event.

- Advertisement -

It is only slightly cheaper than the $160,000 the Trump administration dished out in 2019 before the ceremony went virtual due to the pandemic.

Many saw the overspending as tone deaf as the nation struggles with a high 6.2 percent inflation, causing the price of goods and services to soar.

Biden had previously been criticized for downplaying the effects of inflation ,’according to TMZ.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]