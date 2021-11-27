Saturday, November 27, 2021
    Biden is slammed for $139K White House Christmas tree lighting when average Americans are struggling with rampant inflation
    The White House received backlash for shelling out $139,000 for this year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, topped with an additional $171,000 for the event, all while the US gripes with growing inflation costs, Your Content has learned.

    The White House put out $139,000 for this year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony along with a $171,000 price tag for the live event.

    It is only slightly cheaper than the $160,000 the Trump administration dished out in 2019 before the ceremony went virtual due to the pandemic.

    Many saw the overspending as tone deaf as the nation struggles with a high 6.2 percent inflation, causing the price of goods and services to soar.

    Biden had previously been criticized for downplaying the effects of inflation ,’according to TMZ.

