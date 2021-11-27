‘Hostile’ person ‘with a knife’ is shot and killed at entrance to Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego

An individual ‘with a knife and hostile intent’ was shot and killed outside the entrance to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) in San Diego on Friday, Your Content has learned.

A person ‘with a knife and hostile intent’ was shot and killed outside the entrance to a Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego Friday afternoon.

The individual drove their Jeep Grand Cherokee to the civilian entrance.

They then ignored warnings by base personnel and exited their vehicle.

The person reportedly had a knife and was fatally shot by military police.

The incident is currently being investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), who have sealed off the area,’according to Fox.

