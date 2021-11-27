Saturday, November 27, 2021
Saturday, November 27, 2021
    LA looters ransacks Home Depot and Bottega Veneta stores on Black Friday despite Gov. Newsom’s claim he would crack down on ‘smash and grab’ gangs
    By Your Content Staff
    Roaming packs of thieves ransacked another luxury retailer in Los Angeles on Black Friday before descending on Home Depot despite California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vow to crack down on the string of organized ‘smash and grabs’ plaguing the state, Your Content has learned.

    An LA Home Depot and Bottega Veneta store became the latest retailers of a string of ‘smash and grab’ robberies in California.

    Robbers entered the Bottega Veneta high-end retail store in Beverly Grove and pepper-sprayed someone in in the face before fleeing the scene on Black Friday.

    About eight robbers were recorded stealing hammers and wrenches form the Home Deport in Lakewood and threatening customers.

    Police fear the thieve stole the tools to commit more robberies in the area.

    The latest thefts happened despite California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vow to increase police presence and crack down on the organized robberies,’according to CBS.

