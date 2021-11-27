Saturday, November 27, 2021
Saturday, November 27, 2021
More

    Man is found naked after being stabbed to death in broad daylight outside NYC apartment building
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A man was found naked and bleeding after being stabbed multiple times outside the lobby of an apartment building in New York City Friday, Your Content has learned.

    Unnamed victim was discovered outside The Dorset Apartments on 99th Street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, around 2:50pm Friday, according to police.

    - Advertisement -

    The man was without clothes and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

    He was taken to a local hospital but later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

    The grim scene, captured by photographers, showed blood smeared all over the doors on the entrance to the building,’according to The New York Post.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.