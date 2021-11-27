Man is found naked after being stabbed to death in broad daylight outside NYC apartment building

A man was found naked and bleeding after being stabbed multiple times outside the lobby of an apartment building in New York City Friday, Your Content has learned.

Unnamed victim was discovered outside The Dorset Apartments on 99th Street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, around 2:50pm Friday, according to police.

The man was without clothes and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital but later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The grim scene, captured by photographers, showed blood smeared all over the doors on the entrance to the building,’according to The New York Post.

