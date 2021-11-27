Michigan parents who have to adopt their OWN biological twins born via surrogate after mom’s cancer fight detail their brutal legal battle that is still going on a YEAR after the birth

A mother who was unable to carry more children following her breast cancer treatment has opened up about her and her husband’s agonizing fight to adopt their biological twins after welcoming them via surrogate nearly a year ago, Your Content has learned.

Tammy and Jordan Myers of Grand Rapids, Michigan, are being forced to legally adopt their nine-month-old twins Eames and Ellison because of the state’s laws.

The parents, who also have a nine-year-old daughter Corryn, were trying for a second child seven years ago when Tammy was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tammy froze her eggs knowing she and her husband would have to use a gestational carrier if they wanted more biological children.

The couple later found their gestational carrier, Lauren, who agreed to carry their babies without any compensation as a gift to them.

Michigan’s 1998 Surrogate Parenting Act makes compensated surrogacy illegal.

It also states that any agreements between gestational carriers and parents won’t be recognized in court.

Tammy and Jordan were in the process of applying for a pre-birth order that would have given them legal rights to the twins when the babies arrived early.

Without the pre-birth order, they have to now legally adopt their children,’according to Insider.

