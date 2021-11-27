Saturday, November 27, 2021
    National Police Association asks bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than just filming it for ‘likes and attention’
    By Your Content Staff
    The NPA is calling for bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than film it for ‘likes and attention,’ as more than 50,000 officers have been attacked this year alone, Your Content has learned.

    More than 50,000 officers have been assaulted this year and 59 officers have been killed on duty – a 51 percent increase from last year.

    In 2020, there were more than 60,000 assaults on law enforcement.

    Forces are facing staffing shortages amid increases in violent crime,’according to The Daily Mail.

