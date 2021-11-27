Over 17 MILLION in Southern California had to spend Thanksgiving under wildfire warnings after thousands had power shut off to avoid sparking blazes

A wind event in Southern California that led to gusts as high as 89 miles per hour had over 17 million living under wildfire warnings this Thanksgiving holiday, Your Content has learned.

Thousands in Southern California were without power on Thanksgiving for the second year running as the region’s largest utility cut off service.

As of Friday night, a few thousand in the region were still without service.

Edison International of Southern California halted power service to 63,835 homes on Thanksgiving:

Companies were shutting down power to avoid having live wires spark blazes and possible wildfires as a wind storm hit the area.

There was an 18-acre fire in the San Diego-area Thursday,’according to CNN.

