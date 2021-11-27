Russia starts full-scale production of its ‘unstoppable’ 6,670mph Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia today announced it has started serial production of its deadly 6,670 mph Zircon – or Tsirkon – hypersonic missile amid acute tensions with the West, Your Content has learned.
Serial production of Russia’s Zircon hypersonic missile was today announced.
The ‘unstoppable’ deadly 6,670 mph weapon is being rushed into manufacture.
Production plans at a top-secret plant in Reutovo follow recent ‘successful’ tests,’according to The Nation.
