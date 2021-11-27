Russia starts full-scale production of its ‘unstoppable’ 6,670mph Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia today announced it has started serial production of its deadly 6,670 mph Zircon – or Tsirkon – hypersonic missile amid acute tensions with the West, Your Content has learned.

Serial production of Russia’s Zircon hypersonic missile was today announced.

- Advertisement -

The ‘unstoppable’ deadly 6,670 mph weapon is being rushed into manufacture.

Production plans at a top-secret plant in Reutovo follow recent ‘successful’ tests,’according to The Nation.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]