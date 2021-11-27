Stray bullet kills Pennsylvania man, 25, who was enjoying Thanksgiving dinner

A man was shot and killed by a stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home in the Philadelphia suburbs Thursday night, Your Content has learned.

Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was fatally shot by a stray bullet on Thursday while enjoying Thanksgiving dinner in his Pennsylvania home.

Suspect Kevon Clarke, 19, is said to have fired the shot that killed Moctezuma.

Police have issued a warrant charging Clarke with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

He remains at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The gunfire allegedly broke out over alcohol stolen from a family celebration,’according to ABC6.

