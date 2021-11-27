Trump no holds barred as he criticize Biden’s ‘disaster’ response to the Covid pandemic including vaccine mandates and the southern border crisis – and insists he ‘could solve inflation very quickly’

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration over vaccine mandates, inflation, the southern border crisis and more on Friday in a wide-ranging interview, but still plugged the COVID-19 vaccine that he was ‘very proud’ to get, Your Content has learned.

Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration over its mandates, while he still plugged the vaccine his administration developed in ‘nine months’.

In the interview on FOX Business, he also slammed Biden over inflation and high energy costs.

Trump said the ‘word’ supply chain never existed during his presidency.

He criticized Biden’s proposed plan to pay illegal immigrants while Americans still ‘live on the streets of San Francisco and New York’,’according to FOX Business.

